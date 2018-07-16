CAF CONFEDERATIONS CUP: Aduana Stars forward Bright Adjei confident ahead of AS Vita clash

Aduana Stars forward Bright Adjei is hopeful of victory ahead of their game against AS Vita in the CAF Confederations Cup on Wednesday.

The Ghanaian Champions desperately need a win in the game against the Congolese giants to stand a chance of progress after picking just a point in their first two games.

The Dormaa based club have stepped up preparations ahead of the game in midweek and striker Bright Adjei is optimistic of victory against AS Vita.

“We have prepared long ago and ready for any match despite the fact that we are not playing the league. We are confident of getting our first win on Wednesday. Football is my work and I don’t regret for playing football despite the current happenings in Ghana football” he told Solid FM Sports.

The two time CNN goal of the week winner also added that they are ready to work with new coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi who was appointed last week and they will give their best.

“It’s the decision of the club, we players are professionals and ours is to give our best to the club. We are trying to adjust to Kenichi Yatsuhashi tactics and style very quickly. He is different from Yussif Abubakar.” He added.