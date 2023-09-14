CAF Confederations Cup: Dreams FC aim for convincing victory against Kallon FC in first leg

Dreams FC General Manager Ameenu Shardow, is eyeing a strong performance and a convincing win as his team faces Kallon FC in the first leg of the CAF Confederations Cup second-round qualifiers.

The match is scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Shardow, who also serves as the Black Stars' team manager, expressed the club's determination to secure a commanding result in the first leg, with the ultimate goal of making the second leg a mere formality.

"The FC Kallon team is already in Ghana and preparing for the game. They are very determined to give us a match, and we are also preparing to ensure we win the game," Shardow stated during an interview on Happy FM.

He further emphasised the importance of securing a positive result in the first leg to pave the way for a comfortable second leg and the team's qualification.