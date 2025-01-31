CAF confirms match schedule for AFCON 2025 in Morocco

CAF has released the official match schedule for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025, with nine venues across six cities set to host the tournament.

The competition kicks off on December 21, 2025, with hosts Morocco facing Comoros in a Group A opener at the newly built 69,500-seater Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat.

Rabat will have four match venues, while Casablanca, Agadir, Marrakech, Fes, and Tangier will each host games. The quarter-finals will take place in Rabat, Tangier, Marrakech, and Agadir, with Rabat and Tangier set to stage the semi-finals.

The third-place playoff will be held at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca.

A total of 52 matches will be played over 29 days, promising an exciting football spectacle for fans.

Morocco is hosting the AFCON for the first time since 1988 and is also preparing to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.