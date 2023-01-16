CAF confirms Morocco's withdrawal from CHAN tournament

CAF has confirmed Morocco's withdrawal from the 2022 African Nations Championship (CHAN), resulting in a three-team Group C.

Morocco withdrew from the tournament after being refused a direct flight by host nation Algeria due to diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

In 2021, Algeria severed diplomatic ties with Morocco, resulting in the suspension of all direct flights between the two countries.

Morocco, who have won the last two editions of the tournament, were scheduled to open their account against Sudan on Sunday afternoon, but the match did not take place, prompting a CAF decision.

"The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Organising Committee for the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (“CHAN”) Algeria 2022 met today in accordance with the Regulations in Algiers," CAF announced on Monday.

"The Committee decided that Group C will be composed of three teams and the first two teams will qualify for the knockout stages."

"The Organising Committee has referred the matter of Morocco no show at yesterday's scheduled fixture against Sudan to the competent judicial body."

Madagascar defeated Ghana 2-1 in the group's only game so far. Madagascar are in a strong position to qualify, while Ghana must defeat Sudan on Thursday to stand a chance of qualifying.