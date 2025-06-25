CAF confirms ticket sales for 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Local Organising Committee have confirmed that tickets for the 2024 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) will go on sale this week.

The first phase of ticket sales begins on Thursday, 26 June 2025, and will be exclusively available to VISA cardholders for a two-day window. The second phase opens to the general public on Saturday, 28 June 2025.

Tickets will be available for purchase online via WeBook.com, with three categories on offer: Premium, Category 1, and Category 2.

The tournament kicks off on Friday, 5 July 2025, with hosts Morocco facing Zambia in the opening match at the newly constructed Olympic Stadium in Rabat. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 local time (20:00 GMT).

The 2024 edition features 12 teams drawn into three groups:

Group A: Morocco, Zambia, Senegal, DR Congo

Group B: Nigeria, Tunisia, Algeria, Botswana

Group C: South Africa, Ghana, Mali, Tanzania