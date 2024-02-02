CAF cracks down on unprofessional behaviour by journalists at AFCON 2023

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) said it has taken notice of the increasingly unacceptable behaviour exhibited by some journalists covering the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023.

In response, CAF has met with the Local Organizing Committee (COCAN) and police officials to address the issue and find viable solutions.

CAF has also consulted with various journalist organizations to express its concerns regarding the conduct of some journalists in media tribunes, media centres, and mixed zones.

While it is understood that football enthusiasm is high, especially during major tournaments like AFCON, journalists are expected to maintain a level of professionalism in their work.

To ensure that media professionals adhere to the expected standards, CAF has announced the following measures:

Going forward any media practictioner who is involved in wild celebrations and abuses other media colleagues will be immediately removed by Security and his/her Accreditation will be withdrawn. Any media representative who is involved in a fight in media areas or physical scuffle will have his/her Accreditation withdrawn. Any journalist (Non-Rights Holder) who films at in the Media Tribune will be removed and his/her Accreditation withdrawn. Any media practictioner who uses vulgar in media areas either against Coaches, Players or his/her peers will have the Accreditation withdrawn. Any journalists who is live streaming in the Mixed Zone will have his/her Accreditation withdrawn. Use of Drones is strictly prohibited. Media cannot film inside the stadium (Only media centre, press conference room).

These guidelines aim to uphold the integrity and professionalism of journalists covering the AFCON 2023 tournament while ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all participants and spectators.