CAF defers decision on Cameroon as 2019 AFCON hosts to November

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad has revealed that the final decision over Cameroon as host of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will be made in November.

In an interview with KweséESPN last month, Ahmad expressed doubts over Cameroon's ability to host the tournament and suggested the tournament could be moved to another host nation.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Ahmad admitted that Cameroon's preparations have progressed well since then, but that certain issues remain.

"The security Committee and the inspection team will visit Cameroon to assess the situation before a final ruling is made end of November," Ahmad told the media during a short press conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

"We watched a video showing some of the developments in Cameroon as per preparation and there are good changes, but not enough yet."

CAF Director of Communications Nathalie Rabe later confirmed the November deadline to KweséESPN.

"The final decision on the status of Cameroon for 2019 AFCON hosting will be made in November by CAF and the agency Roland Berger," Rabe said.

"Yes members said there are some security issues in Cameroon that need to be assessed together with the evaluation on the progress of the on-going work."

The hosting of the 2019 AFCON has become a contentious issue following the CAF's decision to expand the tournament from 16 to 24 teams.