CAF delegation chief arrives in Ghana for GFA Elections today

Colonel Kossi Akpovy, a prominent figure in African football, has landed in Ghana to oversee the highly anticipated 2023 Ghana Football Association (GFA) Elections.

Holding several significant roles within the football landscape, including being a distinguished member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Executive Committee, Vice President of WAFU Zone B, and President of the Togolese Football Federation, Colonel Akpovy brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this event.

Colonel Akpovy's extensive involvement at both continental and regional levels underscores the importance of these elections. His position on the CAF Executive Committee signifies his influence and responsibility on the African football stage. Additionally, his role as Vice President of WAFU Zone B highlights the regional significance of the GFA Elections in Ghana.

Colonel Akpovy's arrival in Ghana aligns with the collective commitment to ensuring the transparency and fairness of the GFA electoral process. His presence serves as a testament to the gravity of these elections, as they will determine the leadership of Ghanaian football for the next four years.

The electoral agenda encompasses not just the selection of the GFA President, where the incumbent Kurt Okraku is poised to secure another four-year term as he runs unopposed, but also the critical appointment of representatives for the Premier League, Division One League, and Women’s Football on the Executive Council. Notably, Dr Gifty Oware Mensah is all set to assume her role as the uncontested representative of Women's Football.

The electoral process extends to all 10 regions of Ghana, where regional delegates will exercise their voting rights to elect their respective Chairpersons. From these regional appointees, two will ultimately be selected to serve on the Executive Council.