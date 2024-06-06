CAF denies reports of postponement for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has refuted claims suggesting a postponement of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, slated to take place in Morocco.

Speculation had arisen following viral reports indicating a delay of six months to accommodate the expanded 32-team FIFA Club World Cup, scheduled in the U.S. from June 15 to July 13, 2025.

In response to the circulating rumours, CAF released a statement via its official channels, dismissing the alleged postponement. "Reports on AFCON 2025 are untrue. The CAF Executive Committee will meet, deliberate and make a decision on the AFCON 2025 dates. CAF will thereafter issue an official statement on the matter," affirmed CAF.

While CAF clarified its stance, it refrained from specifying the date of the executive committee meeting, leaving the 2025 tournament's scheduling still undetermined.

Previously, CAF had been questioned regarding the clash with the FIFA Club World Cup but had not provided a solution until General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba indicated to the BBC that the Nations Cup finals might occur in early 2026.

Mosengo-Omba highlighted concerns over player welfare amidst the congested schedule, stating, "We can play after the Club World Cup, but is this good for the interests of the players who have played all the season and then they travel to America to play (and then) immediately come to play AFCON? Scheduling is a nightmare for everybody."

In addition to the uncertainty surrounding the Africa Cup of Nations, CAF faces criticism for its failure to finalise dates for the women's Africa Cup of Nations finals, also set to be held in Morocco. Moreover, ambiguity looms over the second edition of the African Football League, a continental super league launched last year.

Despite President Patrice Motsepe's pledge to expand the league to 24 teams, CAF's recent announcement revealed that next season's African Champions League and Confederation Cup group stages would coincide with the dates previously occupied by the African Football League last year.