GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

CAF Deputy Gen Sec Anthony Baffoe and PFAG gurus attend Junior Agogo’s funeral

Published on: 20 September 2019
CAF Deputy Gen Sec Anthony Baffoe and PFAG gurus attend Junior Agogo’s funeral
From left: Solomon Torson, Anthony Baffoe and Sammy Kuffour.

Ex-Ghana international and CAF Deputy General Secretary Anthony Baffoe led a three-man Professional Footballers Association of Ghana delegation to the funeral of Manuel Junior Agogo today (Friday), 20 September, 2019 in London.

The other PFAG executives were Samuel Osei Kuffour, an ex-Ghana defender and now member of the Ghana FA Normalisation Committee, and Mr Solomon Torson.

The funeral reception was held at the Palm Hotel.

Agogo, the poster boy of the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil, died aged 40 in London last month.

The former Nottingham Forest and Zamalek striker wad cremated in a private ceremony at St. Mark’s Church in London.

Anthony Baffoe and Sammy Kuffour

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments