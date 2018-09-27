CAF Deputy General Secretary Tony Baffoe tells Ghana to speed up preparation for AWCON 2018

The Deputy General Secretary of the Confederations of African Football (CAF) Tony Baffoe is not impressed with the level of preparations of the host of the Africa Women's Championship 2018, Ghana following the slow pace of work on facilities for the competition.

The Local Organizing Committee are behind time with regards to the completion of the Stadia and other infrastructures required for the hosting of the Championship.

Meanwhile, Africa's Football governing body CAF is left with a choice to make for the competition which is expected to start in two months time.

Deputy Secretary General of CAF, Tony Baffoe who is a Ghanaian has urged organizers of the competition to speed up preparations for the tournament.

“I need to be blunt, they are behind, if I say they I mean Ghana. They need to step up preparation,” the former Black Stars defender told Asempa FM.

CAF is however expected to meet in the coming days and take a final decision on the situation.

Meanwhile, Deputy Sports Minister Hon. Perry Okudzeto has already confirmed Ghana will be hosting the competition despite the uncertainty surrounding the competition.

Ghana is expected to host Nigeria, Algeria, Mali, Zambia, South Africa, Equatorial Guinea and Cameroon between November 17 to December 1st.