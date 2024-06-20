CAF Exco to meet on Friday amid uncertain date for AFCON 2025

The Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football will meet on Friday, June 21, 2024, to discuss several issues including the dates of upcoming continental champions.

The virtual meeting will be chaired by President Patrice Motsepe and will start at 1400 GMT as the leaders of African football deliberate on key matters.

Last month reports of the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco 2025 being pushed forward raised questions.

CAF quickly responded to the rumours denying any such reports but the date for the competition is yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, next month the draw for the qualifiers will be held as teams across Africa begin the journey to be in Morocco in 2025.

The last two tournaments have been pushed forward a year COVID-19 affected the 2021 edition while the recent AFCON was held in 2024 instead of 2023.