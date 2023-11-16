CAF Executive Committee gathers in Abidjan for key meeting and football festivities

The CAF Executive Committee ("EXCO") is scheduled to convene on Saturday, November 18, 2023, in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

Chaired by CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe, the meeting will be held at the Hotel Sofitel Ivoire starting at 10:00 GMT (local time), followed by a press conference.

The agenda includes a friendly match featuring CAF Executive Committee members and Ivorian football legends, providing interview opportunities.

This gathering coincides with the CAF Women's Champions League Third-Place Match on Saturday at 20:00 local time (GMT) and the final on Sunday at 17:00 local time (GMT) in Korhogo.