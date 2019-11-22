CAF Executive Committee 'strongly' commends Fatma Samoura and FIFA for reforms work

The Executive Committee of CAF has strongly commended the work of Fatma Samoura and her team from FIFA for the work they have done so far in helping Africa's football governing body to accelerate its reforms processes.

The body gave a ringing endorsement of the FIFA Secretary General and her team on Thursday during its meeting after it received updates on the progress of work so far.

Senegalese-born Samoura, an astute administrator with decades of experience at the United Nations, was handed the title of FIFA General Delegate for Africa in August to take charge of the administrative reforms following recent upheavals.

Together with her selected team from FIFA, who have immense experience in football reforms, they are examining the current administrative structures and processes before proposing changes.

The work of the FIFA Special Delegate for Africa focuses on financial management, good governance, efficient and professional organisation of competitions and the growth and development of African football.

FIFA took the novel step of appointing General Secretary Samoura, the world’s most powerful woman in football, to supervise the reforms of CAF following recent problems within Africa's governing body.

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad with support from the Executive Committee approached FIFA in June to help reform the financial and administrative management of Africa's governing body in the wake of recent accusations of wrongdoings.

Four months into her role of dismantling the old structures and injecting modern governance in the administration, CAF Executive Committee was in full praise of her work after presenting the body with a report on the work done so far.

"The CAF President thanked the Fatma Samoura, as well as the FIFA team of experts who are advising and assisting CAF with its reform process, for their commitment to elevating African football to the highest levels," CAF said in a statement on Thursday.

"These sentiments were strongly echoed by members of the ExCo."

Samoura is not in charge of the day-to-day running of the CAF but is working will work hand-in-hand with the CAF General Secretary to deliver the much-needed improvement for Africa's governing body.

In her period of work in helping CAF, Samoura will propose a professional formula for CAF and conduct a forensic audit.

By this move, the CAF Executive Committee is seeking FIFA’s independent expertise to assess the current situation in CAF and help accelerate the ongoing reform process.

This roadmap will be implemented under the leadership of the FIFA General Delegate for Africa working hand in hand with the CAF General Secretary.

All work will be undertaken under the supervision of the CAF President and FIFA President, with regular reporting to the CAF Executive Committee.

The time frame is subject to a six-month extension at the discretion of FIFA and all parties concerned.