CAF expands License B Coaching course to three modules

Technical Director Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah has announced that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reviewed the content for the License B coaching course from two modules to three modules.

In his first interview since his appointment, Professor Mintah stated, "CAF has reviewed it, so now they want us to have it in 3 modules, but before the review came into effect, we had already started and finished with module 1 of 15 days for the first batch."

He further explained, "All these courses have to be sent to CAF, the videos, the contents etc. for approval before we can get permission to run each one of them."

Regarding the upcoming batches, he noted, "The 2nd batch that is awaiting, will have it in 3 modules, we will have the first module in 10 days and then go out for attachment for 30 days and come back for 10 days (2nd module) and go out for another attachment and come back for the final module."

Professor Mintah also emphasised the importance of providing proper coaching to players at the COLTS and grassroots level, particularly those between the ages of 6 and 15 years.

He highlighted the training organized on regional levels to make it easier and affordable for participants, stating,

"There are about 1700 licensed D coaches across the nation...These license D Coaches have been equipped with the know-how to train and develop players at the COLTS level."

"At the moment, I can assure you that the best football is at the grassroots level and soon and we shall see the results in our junior national teams and our clubs."