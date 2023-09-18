CAF extends congratulations to Ghana FA for implementing Club Licensing online platform

The Technical Development Division of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has conveyed warm congratulations to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and its Club Licensing Department for their significant strides in implementing the Club Licensing Online Platform (CLOP).

Ghana stands out as one of the few member associations in Africa that have chosen to embrace the Club Licensing Online Platform for its premier football league, the betPawa Premier League, and notably, the second-tier competition, the Access Bank Division One League.

In a message addressed to the GFA via the Club Licensing Manager, Mr Julius Ben Emunah, Mr Hamza Sarouri, a member of CAF's Technical Development Division, expressed their appreciation, stating, "I am writing on behalf of CAF Technical Development Division to extend our heartfelt congratulations to you and your team on using the CLOP platform for other Tier divisions."

Sarouri further emphasized the significance of this accomplishment, recognizing the dedication and hard work of the GFA and its Club Licensing Department. He noted, "The use of systems like CLOP can help streamline operations, improve data analysis, and provide a better overall experience for both players and fans."

The Ghana Football Association has been at the forefront of the implementation of the Club Licensing Regime, which commenced in 2012. Their ongoing leadership and commitment to this critical aspect of football professionalism underscore its importance in the modern era of the sport.