CAF General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba assures CHAN tournament won't be stopped, continues every two years

Confederation of African Football (CAF) General Secretary Mr Veron Mosengo-Omba has emphasized the importance of the CHAN tournament and the need for its organisation every two years.

Mr Mosengo-Omba highlighted that the CHAN tournament celebrates African talent and has a role to play in the ever-growing competitiveness of African football.

The CHAN is an important event for African football as it provides an opportunity for local players who play in their respective countries' domestic leagues to showcase their skills on the international stage.

The CAF General Secretary further debunked the notion of this year’s CHAN edition being the last and also reassured the tournament will be staged in the coming years.

Mr Mosengo-Omba made the statement during a press conference at the new Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers on Wednesday afternoon.

"We can reassure you that this is not the last edition of CHAN. The Executive committee is meeting tomorrow, and part of the agenda has the organizing committee of CHAN mapping a way forward and the next steps in growing the competition."

The tournament, which was first held in 2009 in Cote d’Ivoire, is held every two years and this year's event will be the 7th edition and will start from January 13 to February 4, 2023.