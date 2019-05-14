CAF grabs another mouth-watering sponsorship for AFCON, Yamaha joins in

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has grabbed yet another massive sponsorship deal for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with Japanese motoring giants Yamaha sealing a deal with the continent's governing body, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

With just over one month before Africa's most important sporting events takes place in Egypt, Yamaha Motor Company has joined the growing number of global companies associating themselves with the competition.

Yamaha will provide co-sponsorship as an official supporter of the TOTAL AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS EGYPT 2019 football tournament to be held in Egypt from June 21 through to July 19.

This revelation comes just one day after CAF unveiled Germany-based tyre manufacturers Continental as one of the sponsors for competition.

It becomes the fourth company to sponsor African football since Ahmad Ahamd took charge of the governing body and introduced raft of changes to the competition that is proving to be hugely popular among among global companies.

Yamaha will join Visa, 1xbet, Continental as the companies to have recently signed to sponsor the tournament with Total and Orange as already-existing sponsors.

The decision to switch the tournament from January to June - at a time most of the popular football leagues have ended - is reaping the desired benefits as companies rush to occupy the space.

The expansion of the competition from 16 to 24 teams means the involvement of many countries also sits well with sponsors who are keen on reaching wider audiences.

The glut of sponsors is ringing endorsement of the moves recently undertaken by CAF to modernise the game and make it widely available to fans and sponsors.

The tournament will determine who is the No. 1 team in the continent.

In addition, as part of this initiative, the company has decided to donate 1,000 soccer balls to five countries via its exclusive dealers – including the host country Egypt – in order to help expand soccer activities amongst African children.

The “TOTAL AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS” is an important championship tournament organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), where national teams across Africa participate every two years or so to decide who is the champion of the African continent.

Yamaha Motor has taken on this initiative with the aim of branding from a long-term perspective in Africa, where future market expansion is expected.

Along with supporting activities for this event using the slogan “REVS AFRICA”, and the ideas embedded in Yamaha Motor’s own brand slogan “Revs your Heart”, the company is looking forward to enjoying the tournament together with the African people as the excitement revs up in anticipation of the competition.