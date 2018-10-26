CAF hails Qatar's preparations for 2022 World Cup

A delegation from the Confederation of African Football (CAF), headed by the chairman Ahmad Ahmad, hailed the projects carried out to date and the future plans for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

This came during a reception hosted by the Qatar Football Association today for the CAF delegation at Palazzo at Malaz Kempinski, as the African delegation is paying an official visit to Qatar (22-26 October), which comes in implementation of the cooperation agreement signed between the African and Qatar Football Associations in May 2015 at CAF headquarters.

The agreement includes several areas of cooperation for the development of football between the two organisations in the framework of the distinguished bilateral relations between the Qatar Football Association and the various continental federations and the focus on exchanging experiences in various fields such as administration, training, sports medicine, arbitration, infrastructure development, marketing and media.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmad al Thani, President of the Qatar Football Association and Hassan Abdullah al Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.

The attendees reviewed the progress of the 2022 World Cup projects and the most prominent programs of the Supreme Committee.

Members of CAF delegation expressed their admiration for the presentation that demonstrated Qatar's readiness to host the 2022 World Cup, giving the State of Qatar a great opportunity to stimulate innovation, positive change and sustainable development through its stadiums, training areas, fan areas and many places of residence, as well as major developments in the infrastructure of roads and railways and Hamad International Airport, which enhances innovation and technology, and provides platforms for young people for innovation and entrepreneurship, especially under the umbrella of sustainability, with respect for culture, and aims to accelerate progress towards the national development goals, and create a lasting legacy for Qatar, the Middle East, Asia and the world.

The programme of the delegation visit includes many activities, as the delegation visited Aspire Academy and Aspetar Sports Medicine Hospital, and there will be a tour to visit the Museum of Islamic Art, Katara and many other tourist attractions and shopping complexes.