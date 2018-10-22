CAF holds media workshop for Ghanaian journalists ahead of 2018 AWCON

Africa football’s ruling body CAF organised a one-day media workshop for the Ghanaian media on Monday in Accra ahead of the 2018 Africa Cup of Nations.

The workshop attracted over 40 journalists, who were given updates on how media operations are handled before, during and after matches throughout CAF competitions. This is so that they would better understand the standards for media operations at CAF tournaments.

CAF Media Manager, Mohamed Thabet, told participants that the main objective of the event was to equip journalists with better understanding of media operations during CAF competitions.

"Any persons caught in the act of Illegally broadcasting the Africa Women's Nations Cup tournament would first be warned, if the act continuous your accreditation would be taken away from you & banned from the competition," Thabet said