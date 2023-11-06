CAF Inspector calls for expert-led stadium management in Ghana

A CAF stadium inspector, Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, has emphasised the need for Ghana to engage experts and technocrats in stadium management to ensure they meet the requirements for hosting FIFA and CAF matches.

Dasoberi criticised the National Sports Authority (NSA), which manages state-owned stadiums, for failing to maintain the standards expected by football's regulatory bodies.

Dasoberi in an interview with Graphic Sports called for a national dialogue to address the challenges of stadium management in Ghana, stating, "We need a national dialogue on this matter. If we don't agree as a nation that we do not have what it takes to host international matches, then we are going nowhere."

He further suggested that a long-term plan should be implemented to engage experts, contractors, and pitch specialists to maintain the stadiums at the required CAF and FIFA standards. Dasoberi emphasised that stadium management must adapt to the changing landscape of football and consider various aspects beyond the playing field.

His remarks came in the wake of CAF's assessment that the Cape Coast Stadium did not meet international standards, leading Medeama and Dreams FC to relocate their CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup group stage matches to the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The inspector's comments highlight the urgent need for improved stadium management and maintenance in Ghana to host international football competitions.