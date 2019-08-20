CAF Inter-Club Competition: AshGold, Kotoko eye qualification to next round

It’s going to be a big weekend for Ghana’s representative in Africa as Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold host their respective opponents in the second leg of the Champions League and Confederation Cup.

Asante Kotoko will welcome Kano Pillars of Nigeria to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on August 25 while AshantiGold plays Akonangui club of Equatorial Guinea at the Len Clay Sports Stadium with the game scheduled for Saturday, August 24, 2019, according to reports.

Kotoko will have to overturn the 3-2 deficit they suffered at the hands of Kano Pillars at the Sannie Abacha Sports Stadium a week ago.

The Porcupine Warriors will have to beat Kano Pillars at all cost to safely progress to the next round. A draw will not be enough for the former Ghana Premier League champions.

Speaking ahead of the game, Communication Director for Asante Kotoko, Kennedy Boakye-Ansah has promised the Kotoko fans of victory on Sunday.

“Preparations are far advanced ahead of our game against Kotoko Pillars and we will win the game for our supporters”

Kano Pillars coach, Ibrahim Musa, has also cautioned the Porcupine Warriors ahead of the game.

According to him, his side will beat Kotoko in the return leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

“We allowed Asante Kotoko to score us two goals after taking the lead but we fought hard to beat them 3-2.

“We are coming to Ghana to beat Asante Kotoko as we did to Al Ahly SC in Egypt after a one-all draw in the first leg at the Sani Abacha Stadium”

Elsewhere, AshantiGold have promised to punish Akonangui club on the pitch after the poor treatment meted out to them in the first leg.

According to AshGold officials, the team went through a very terrible situation in Equatorial Guinea with Akonangui officials failing to show up at the airport to pick them up to Ebebeyin.

They have promised to return the favour on the pitch by eliminating Akonangui from the competition.

The Miners held Akonangui club to a draw in the first leg and will be heading into the game with the advantage.