CAF Inter-club competition: Litmus test for Kotoko, Ashgold as they seek qualification

Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold will be in action this weekend with contrasting fortunes as they both seek to navigate their way into the next round of the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup respectively.

Both teams recorded victories over their North African rivals in the first leg, but it is Ashgold who have a much difficult task after conceding 2 goals at home to Moroccan side RS Berkanedespite ultimately winning the tie 3-2 in Obuasi.

The Porcupine Warriors defeated Tunisian club Etoile Sportive du Sahel in the first leg by 2-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium a week ago.

Augustine Okrah and Emmanuel Gyamfi secured the win for Kotoko in the first leg.

Asante Kotoko departed to Tunisia on Thursday for the second leg which comes off on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Stade Olympique de Sousse.

Asante Kotoko players have been promised an amount of $ 2,000 from the Executive Chairman of the club, Dr Kwame Kyei if they are able to progress to the next stage.

No Ghanaian club has eliminated a North African side in CAF Inter-club competition in the last decade thus the onus lies on Asante Kotoko to protect their 2-0 lead in the first leg in order to secure qualification to the next round.

Elsewhere, AshantiGold will have to come up with a good strategy as they travel to Morocco to play RS Berkane in the second leg.

The Miners won narrowly by 3-2 at the Len Clay Sports Stadium in the first leg as they threw away their lead on countless times due to defensive errors

AshGold are confident they can pick a positive result away in Berkane as they eye group stage qualification.

The game is on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Stade Municipal de Berkane.

Both clubs will be chasing for qualification far away from home and will have to play at their best to eliminate their North African opponents.

Ghana’s representatives in Africa stand to get support from government if they are able to qualify to the group stage.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom