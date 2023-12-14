CAF launches over-the-counter ticket sales for AFCON 2023

With just 30 days to go until the kick-off of the Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the launch of over-the-counter ticket sales for the event.

This development ensures that residents in Cote d’Ivoire have the opportunity to purchase tickets for the highly anticipated continental showdown.

The over-the-counter ticket sales will take place in 12 cities and towns across Cote d’Ivoire, namely Yamoussoukro, Bouaké, Korhogo, San Pedro, Grand Bassam, Cocody, Plateau, Bingerville, Songon, Anyama, Yopougon, and Adjamé. Interested buyers can find ticket sales outlets in these locations.

Ticket prices remain affordable, starting at 5000 FCFA (approximately 8 US Dollars) for Category Three (3), 10000 FCFA (around 16 US Dollars) for Category Two (2), and 15000 FCFA (about 24 US Dollars) for Category One (1). Supporters and fans outside Cote d’Ivoire can still purchase tickets online through the official CAF website, http://tickets.cafonline.com

The tournament will start on January 14, with the final scheduled for February 11.