CAF Licence D coaching course for female inmates concludes at Nsawam Prison

The CAF Licence D Coaching Course for female inmates at the Nsawam Female Prison has ended in an emotional ceremony after eight days of intensive training.

The program, which involved 30 participants—25 inmates and five prison officers—equipped them with both theoretical knowledge and practical football coaching skills. All participants successfully passed their assessments, earning CAF-accredited Licence D Coaching certificates along with CPR & First Aid certification.

This initiative, under the CAF Football for Reform program, aims to empower female inmates by providing them with professional coaching qualifications, enhancing their career prospects, and supporting their reintegration into society upon release.

A particularly emotional moment occurred when an inmate, speaking on behalf of the participants, expressed gratitude to CAF, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and the prison authorities. “I’m very happy today and not shy I’m in prison because today I am a coach,” she said, breaking into tears, a sentiment that moved many of her fellow inmates.

The Deputy Director of Prisons and Officer-in-Charge of Nsawam Female Prison, Mrs Victoria Adzewodah, praised the dedication and resilience of the participants, encouraging them to see this achievement as a step toward new opportunities.

GFA Technical Director, Prof. Joseph Mintah, urged the inmates to apply their newfound knowledge while expressing appreciation to CAF for its role in making the program possible.

GFA General Secretary, Prosper Harrison-Addo, echoed Mahatma Gandhi’s words: “The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members,” emphasizing the humanitarian importance of the initiative. He assured the participants that the GFA Foundation would provide football equipment and logistics to enable continued practice and promised to facilitate attachments with football teams for the trained inmates upon their release.

Approximately half of the inmates involved were foreign nationals from Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya. Ghana becomes the second country, after Sierra Leone, to implement this groundbreaking football reformation program in a female correctional facility.