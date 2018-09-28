CAF mourns Sierra Leone referee Victor Marah

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sent their condolences to the Sierra Leone Football following the untimely death of promising referee Victor Foday Marah, who died in the line of duty.

In a letter a letter from CAF, signed by Deputy General Secretary Anthony Baffoe, CAF has expressed shock at the passing of promising Sierra Leonean referee Victor Foday Marah.

Marah collapsed whilst officiating a local game on Tuesday (25 September 2018) between Kroobay Community and Falcon 12 FC in Kingtom, West of Freetown. He was subsequently rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 27-year old, one of the talented among his peers took part in the recent CAF Promising Referees course held from 12-16 August 2018 in Cairo, Egypt.

“We have learnt with dismay and immense sadness the sudden passing of Mr Victor Foday Marah a young promising referee.

“He recently attended the Promising Referees Course in Cairo and had been identified as one of the potentials. The Referees Department strongly believe that he would have been a talent for the future and flag bearer of refereeing on the continent and worldwide.

“We would like to express our deepest sympathy and condolences to his family and to the whole Sierra Leone football family,” Baffoe conveyed to the Sierra Leone Football Association.