CAF names Dreams FC as third top scoring team in CAF Confederation Cup

Published on: 30 May 2024
Dreams FC

Dreams FC were the third highest scoring club in the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup with 14 goals.

They were two behind eventual champions Zamalek (16) and one behind the competition’s runners-up RS Berkane (15).

Karim Zito’s side defied all odds to progress to the money zone on their debut appearance.

Dreams tallied 11 goals after the Group stage matches having played Rivers United, Club Africain and Angolan AcadÃ©mica do Lobito.

They scored three goals to eliminate Stade Malian in the quarter-final but were blanked out against Zamalek in the semi-final.

