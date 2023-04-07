CAF opens bids for nations interested in hosting 2027 AFCON

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has opened bids for nations interested in hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), according to a press release issued on Thursday.

The announcement came as CAF also revealed its Executive Committee had unanimously agreed to support Morocco's bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, jointly with Portugal and Spain.

In the statement, CAF disclosed that the winners of both bids to host the 2025 and 2027 AFCONs would be announced before September 2023.

The decision to open the bid for hosting the AFCON 2027 was made following numerous requests by CAF Member Associations and their Governments to host the prestigious competition.

"A decision was also taken by CAF to open the bid for hosting the Africa Cup of Nations 2027 because of the requests by numerous CAF Member Associations and their Governments to host the AFCON competition," the statement said.

CAF also revealed that the Executive Committee was updated on the substantial progress that is being made in relation to the inaugural African Super League that will kick off later this year.

CAF's announcement has generated excitement among African football fans, who are eagerly anticipating the announcement of the successful nations to host the AFCON 2025 and 2027. The competition has become one of the most prestigious football events on the African continent, and its significance is not lost on fans and officials alike.

The statement further added that "CAF remains committed to continuously improving African football, and is confident that the Africa Cup of Nations and the African Super League will play a crucial role in achieving this objective."