CAF pays tribute to Junior Manuel Agogo

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have paid tributes to 2008 Africa Cup of Nations Star Junior Agogo, who passed away on Thursday.

The 40-year old died in a hospital in London on Thursday sending shock-waves across the continent.

CAF would like to express our deepest condolences on the passing of ex-Ghana forward Manuel ‘Junior’ Agogo who have both passed away," a statement on CAF's website read.

"Agogo was the poster boy of the Ghana team during the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations hosted in the West African country. His late winner in the 2-1 win against rivals Nigeria made him a favourite of the fans as the Black Stars won bronze on home soil.

"His exploits after the tournament landed a deal with Egyptian giants Zamalek, where he remains a cult figure among the fans. He spent the greater part of his career in England with spells notably at Sheffield Wednesday, Oldham Athletic, Chesterfield, Lincoln City, Queens Park Rangers, Nottingham Forest among others.

"‘Junior’ as he was fondly called also had spells in the United States of America donning the colours of Colorado Rapids, Chicago Fire and San Jose earthquakes as well as stints with Cyprus and Scotland."