CAF postpones September's AFCON qualifiers to March next year

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has announced the postponement of September's AFCON qualifiers to March 2023.

The decision was arrived at after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled in Ivory Coast for June 2023 was pushed forward to 2024.

This will allow teams from the continent that have qualified for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar the ample time to prepare for the Mundial.

"The postponement of the Cup of Nations offered an opportunity to reschedule the remaining qualifying matches," a document addressed to the members of the executive committee of the CAF.

"It also makes it possible to open the dates in September to international friendly matches for preparation for the World Cup.”

Ghana, Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia and Cameroon will represent Africa at the 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars of Ghana will play Switzerland in a friendly in November as part of preparations for the World in Qatar.