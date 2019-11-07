CAF President Ahmad Ahmad arrives in Egypt ahead of U23 AFCON opening ceremony

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Ahmad Ahmad has arrived in Cairo to attend the opening ceremony of the African Under-23 Championship scheduled for Friday.

Ahmad will be alongside a number of stars from the continent, including former Eritrea Eelunga star of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Edgar Watson, a former player of Uganda for the tournament's opener.

The opening match will be between host Egypt and Mali.

After that, Ghana's Black Meteors will be in action against their Cameroonian counterparts.

The U23 AFCON serves as a qualification for next year's Tokyo Olympic Games.

The tournament's finalist will qualify for the games while third-placed team will be involved in playoffs