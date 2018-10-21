CAF president Ahmad arrives in Ghana for Women's Africa Cup of Nations draw today

CAF president Ahmad Ahmad arrived in the country on Saturday for the 2018 Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations draw in Accra.

The Malagasy was met at the airport by the chairman of the Ghana FA Normalisation Committee Dr Kofi Amoah.

The ceremony will take place at the Movenpick Hotel in Ghanaian capital on Sunday night.

A Tweet from the official tournament account read: ''The President of the CAF Ahmad Ahmad arrived in the Ghanaian capital 🇬🇭 on Saturday night for the draw of the 2018 Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations.''

Already, a delegation from the CAF inspection team has been checking on the readiness of the stadia and training pitches for the tournament.

Qualified countries are Ghana, Cameroon, Algeria, Mali, Zambia, Kenya, Nigeria, (Defending Champions) and South Africa.

The 11th Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations will run from 17 November to 1 December.