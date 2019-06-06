CAF President Ahmad released by the French investigators; no charges against him

CAF president Ahmad Ahmad has just been released by the French judicial authorities without charges against him.

Ahmad was arrested on Thursday morning at the Berri Hotel in Paris after being accused of contract fraud, mismanagement of CAF funds, and the payment of US$ 20,000 sums directly into the private bank accounts of federation presidents.

Jeune Afrique reported Ahmad was asked about allegations that CAF unilaterally broke a contract with German sports merchandise giant Puma, before signing a merchandise deal with a French supplier.