CAF President Ahmad thanks Egypt FA chief Abou Rida over successful General Assembly

Ahmad Ahmad, President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), has expressed his gratitude to the President of the Egypt FA Hani Abou Rida for the successful hosting of the Extraordinary General Assembly meeting.

The meeting in Sharm El Sheikh from September 29-30 was successfully organised as delegates from 53 African countries departed with a good impression over how CAF organised the event.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, FIFA General Secretary Fatima Samura and other top football officials were all present in the four-days event that included several meetings and decisions.

The meeting also served as the point where Africa declared its support for Infantino in his decision to seek a a second term in his position.

The most important issues topics on the agenda were the election of Africa's representative to the English-language group of the English-speaking group which Malawi's Walter Nyamilandu won.

The rights to broadcast the 2022 World Cup qualifiers was addressed while the development with the contract with Lagardere Sport was also revealed during the meetings.

The perfect hosting of the event by Egypt and excellent organisation of the event by the leadership of CAF has led Ahmad to write to the Egyptian FA head to express his gratitude.

Below is the full letter from the CAF President