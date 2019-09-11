CAF President Ahmad urges reform taskforce to deliver its best for African football

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad has said the continent will be counting on the members of the CAF/FIFA Reform taskforce to help African football rise from its difficulties to improve the game.

Ahmad was speaking in Cairo on Tuesday when he jointly inaugurated the CAF/FIFA Reform taskforce with FIFA President Gianni Infantino at CAF’s headquarters in Cairo on Tuesday.

The meeting follows the partnership, announced in June this year, following CAF’s request for support from FIFA to independently help accelerate the African football governing body's ongoing reform process.

CAF President Ahmad took the unprecedented move of seeking FIFA's support to independently assist the reforms process within the confederation in the wake of several allegations of impropriety against the body's leader.

This resulted in a joint CAF/FIFA Partnership which covers three main areas: financial management, good governance and effective internal procedures with the support of a group of specialists from FIFA selected for their expertise in key areas.

It is being implemented collaboratively by CAF Secretary General Mouad Hajji and FIFA Secretary General and General Delegate for Africa Fatma Samoura.

On Tuesday members of the CAF/FIFA Reform Implementation Taskforce were named as Abdoulaye Diop (Mali), Hossam El Shafei (Egypt), Janet Katisya ( Kenya), Martin Ngoga (Rwanda) and Anin Yeboah ( Ghana).

Ahmad says members of the group, who are all Africans with strong experience in football and industry, will help CAF attain its ambitions because of their knowledge and experience.

“There are obstacles that we faced that resulted in our request for assistance. That's why we also need you - the independent experts. Together we will move forward.” President Ahmad said.

Most of the member of the taskforce have worked in various capacities at FIFA and their experience is what CAF will be counting on to help improve its image.

FIFA itself has undergone reforms and looks to be on firmer grounds following the internal changes and Infantino thinks CAF will strongly benefit from the experiences of the world governing body.