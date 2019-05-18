CAF President Ahmad visits DR Congo leader Tshisekedi with Etoó

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad led a powerful African football delegation to meet DR Congo leader Felix Tshisekedi in Kinshasa on Saturday.

The leader of Africa's football governing body was accompanied by his second Vice-President Constant Omari as they visited the state house to confer with the leader.

Cameroonian football star Samuel Etoó was also part of the delegation as Ahmad met the DR Congo leader for the first time since he was voted into office in January.

The visit to the Presidency was organised Omari, who is also the leader of the DR Congo FA, as the trio were in the country on private visit.

Even though the visit was private the talks undoubtedly centred on football as President Tshisekedi is an ardent football fan with a keen eye on the national team.

CAF President Ahmad has been on a mission of ensuring smooth working relationship between governments and their local FAs and has so far forged strong relationships with leaders.President Tshisekedi's ascension to the throne is seen as good omen for Congolese domestic football as exiled owner of giant club TP Mazembe, Moise Katumbi returns to the country on Monday.

In the most high-profile return yet, onetime presidential hopeful and former governor Katumbi is expected to come home on Monday after he was blocked from entering the country last year.

Katumbi was convicted in absentia in 2016 for real estate fraud and sentenced to 36 months in prison, a move his supporters said was aimed at derailing his presidential ambitions. He fled the country after accusing authorities of trying to poison him.

Last month, however, his conviction was overturned and he was issued a Congolese passport.