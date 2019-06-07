CAF President Dr. Ahmad NOT under house arrest

Confederation of Africa Football president Dr. Ahmad Ahmad has not been placed under house arrest as reported by some media outlets.

The continent's football governing body head was in the European nation to attend the FIFA congress, which brought about Gianni Infantino’s re-election as President of the governing body.

According to Jeune Afrique, Dr. Ahmad was detained at 8:30am local time and will face the anti-corruption agency's Central Office for Combating Corruption and Financial and Tax Crimes (Oclif).

The arrest was reportedly made due to the President misusing funds of approximately $830,000 after ordering equipment via a French intermediary company called Tactical Steel.

Several websites reported that the Madagascan has been placed under house arrest up until further notice.

But contrary to the reports, Dr. Ahmad was captured with other CAF executive members in his hotel room.