CAF president fulfills Cairo promise to Ghanaian school kids

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad has fulfilled a promise of a trip to Cairo to two Ghanaian school kids to visit the CAF headquarters and other interesting sites in Egypt.

On his first official trip to Ghana in 24 September 2017, Ahmad Ahmad was touched by the benevolence of brothers, Kwabena Enti and Ekow Enti, who have initiated a project to collect football kits from their colleagues and other schools for distribution to children from deprived communities.

Impressed by the thoughts and actions of the youngsters, the CAF President promised the duo an invitation to Cairo to have a first-hand feel of the activities of the continent’s football governing body.

After months of wait, the moment finally arrived. On 5 April 2019, accompanied by their parents, Peter and Naa Anyeley, the brothers arrived in Egypt for a four-day trip.

''We are very excited at this opportunity. It was my first time in Egypt and an experience that will forever last in our minds,'' said 13-year old Kwabena, an aspiring central defender.

Whilst in Egypt, the Enti family toured the Egyptian Museum, the Pyramids of Giza, Salah Eldin Citadel, Khan el-Khalili (Cairo Bazaar) and other monumental sites in the Cradle of civilization.

They also visited the CAF Headquarters, and were guests of the Operational Team at the CAF Match Command Centre during the Total CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final clash between Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia) and El Hilal (Sudan).

''I encourage you to continue with your project. It is a gesture worth emulating and it is in line with our Corporate Social Responsibility goal of supporting and providing a better life to the underprivileged in society,'' said CAF President Ahmad, during an interaction with the family.

On his part, Ekow, 11, added that they have already collected 200 pairs of shoes for donation and are considering expanding their network to other parts of Ghana and possibly abroad.

''The plan is to go to other schools to donate boots and kits, and then to other countries,'' concluded Ekow, who loves to play in attack.