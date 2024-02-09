CAF President Patrice Motsepe calls for respect amid disappointment over 'big teams' AFCON exits

President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Patrice Motsepe has delivered a resolute message demanding respect for eliminated big teams and other countries, addressing disappointment over the early exits of football powerhouses from the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In a press conference held at the Palais de la Culture in Treichville, Motsepe emphasised the importance of acknowledging the valiant efforts of nations such as Algeria, Ghana, Tunisia, and even the reigning African champion, Senegal, who faced premature elimination in the tournament's initial stages.

Motsepe stated, “I think nations like Ghana, Egypt, Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, and all the great nations should be respected for everything they have achieved. The difference today is that most of these small nations have invested a lot to be competitive.”

Despite unexpected setbacks, Motsepe urged unwavering respect for these formidable teams, recognizing their past achievements and the increased competitiveness among smaller nations.

As the dust settles on the early exits, the stage is now set for the final showdown between hosts Ivory Coast and Nigeria, scheduled to take place on Sunday at the Lassane Outarra Stadium.

While Nigeria aim to win their fourth trophy, Ivory Coast are poised to clinch their third following triumphs in 1992 and 2015.