CAF President Patrice Motsepe sends Kurt Okraku congratulatory message after re-election as GFA boss

President of the Confederation of African Football, Patrice Motsepe has congratulated GFA boss, Kurt Okraku, on his re-election.

Kurt Okraku secured an overwhelming 97.5% of votes cast to retain his seat as the president of Ghana's football federation.

In a statement to Mr Okraku, Dr Motsepe wished the GFA capo the best while adding he is looking forward to work with him in his new tenure.

‘’My dear Brother Kurt, It is my pleasure to express my most sincere congratulations to you on your re-election for four more years as President of the Ghana Football Association (“GFA”) which took place on Thursday 5 October 2023 in Tamale, Ghana," the statement read.

"Your re-election is an indication of your memberships’ trust and confidence in your leadership. You have done excellent work to promote and develop football in Ghana and on the African Continent. I wish you everything of the best during the new period of your leadership and look forward to seeing you again.’’

Kurt Okraku will serve as FA president till October 2027.