CAF President Patrice Motsepe urges African governments to partner for infrastructure development

President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Dr Patrice Motsepe, has called upon African governments to form strong partnerships with their national football associations to enhance and elevate football infrastructure within their countries, fostering growth and paving the way for future success on the global stage.

Dr Motsepe made this appeal during a meeting with the CAF Executive Committee at the newly constructed headquarters of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) in Rabat, Morocco. Speaking about the impressive facilities, he congratulated the FRMF and acknowledged the role of Brother Fouzi Lekjaa in their development.

"We would like to congratulate the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football and our Brother Fouzi Lekjaa for their world-class headquarters. We would also like to express our gratitude to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the Government, and the people of Morocco," said Dr Motsepe.

He further highlighted the significance of strong partnerships between African governments and national football associations, citing the success and accomplishments evident in the exceptional stadiums and football infrastructure in Morocco.

"The excellent headquarters that we visited today and the world-class stadiums and football infrastructure in Morocco are good examples of the success and accomplishments that can be achieved through partnerships between our African Governments and our National Football Associations," emphasized Dr Motsepe.

The CAF President's call for collaboration reflects the collective effort needed to develop football on the African continent. By forging strong partnerships, African governments and national football associations can work together to create modern and top-tier sporting infrastructure, providing opportunities for athletes and driving the growth of the beautiful game.