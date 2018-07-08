CAF provisionally bans TEN Ghanaian referees captured in Anas exposé

CAF has provisionally banned 10 Ghanaian referees who were captured in the documentary by investigative journalist Anas Armeyaw Anas for accepting bribes.

But they have until 5 August to prove their innocence when they appear before CAF's Disciplinary Board.

The list includes five centre referees- Reginald Lathbridge, Bello Aboudou,Cecil Fleischer, Nathan Anafo and Ouedraogo Dawood

Assistant referees Eric Nantiere, Salifu Malik, Theresa Akongyam, Badiu Ibrahim, and David Laryea have been put on ice.

Also, CAF has handed a life ban from all of its related activities to assistant referee from Kenya Marwa Range who was captured in the exposé.

There were multiple bans to four Ivorian officials, a Togolese, Nigerien, Mauritanian, Malian, Gambian and a Burkinabe.

A CAF statement read: ''On 7th July 2018, the Disciplinary Board of Confédération Africaine de Football held a meeting in order to decide over the cases of the referees named in media.''