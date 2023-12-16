CAF receives record number of media accreditation applications for AFCON 2023

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that it has received over 5,000 media accreditation applications for the upcoming CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Cote d’Ivoire 2023, representing a 90% increase compared to the previous edition held in Cameroon in 2021.

The media accreditation process closed on November 24, 2023, and applications were received from over 70 nationalities, highlighting the immense interest in the continent's premier football tournament.

To manage the high demand, CAF has implemented quotas for all countries, prioritising the host nation, participating countries, regional neighbours, and the rest of the world. The specific allocation is as follows:

* Host Nation: 30% * Participating countries: 35% * Regional (neighbouring) countries: 10% * Rest of the world (countries): 25%

CAF is working closely with all Participating Member Associations to ensure a fair representation in allocating the quotas for each country. Additionally, priority is being given to agencies.

To protect the media (TV) rights holders, CAF will introduce new guidelines for non-rights holders and enforce restrictions on filming and other activities.

The unprecedented interest in the AFCON 2023 underscores the growing popularity of African football and the importance of the tournament on the global sports stage. CAF remains committed to ensuring fairness and promoting media freedom, while also safeguarding the interests of its partners and stakeholders.

The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 is scheduled from January 13 9 to February 11, 2024, and will feature 24 teams competing for the coveted title.