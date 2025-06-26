CAF releases key dates for 2025/26 Interclub competitions, registration opens August 1

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the registration timelines and match schedule for the preliminary rounds of the 2025/26 Interclub competitions.

Club registration officially begins on August 1, 2025, and will close on August 31, 2025. Participating teams can register up to 40 players. Each match will feature 11 starters, with nine players and nine officials on the bench. A maximum of five substitutions will be allowed per match, in line with CAF's updated competition directives.

The season has been adjusted to begin in September due to the African Nations Championship (CHAN) taking place in August. Consequently, the deadline for club engagement has been extended to July 31, 2025, instead of the usual June 30 cut-off.

The first legs of the preliminary round will be played over two weekends: September 19â€“21 and September 26â€“28, 2025. The second registration window runs from September 1 to 30, with a final window for group and knockout stages set for October 1 to 31.

CAF has also reiterated that there will be no second preliminary round in the Confederation Cup. Clubs eliminated from the Champions League at this stage will no longer drop into the Confederation Cup.

Ghana’s representatives, Premier League champions Bibiani Gold Stars and FA Cup winners Asante Kotoko, will be registered in CAF’s Competitions Management System by the Ghana Football Association in line with competition regulations.