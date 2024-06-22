CAF reschedules dates for 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

The Confederation of African Football has announced that the next edition of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) will take place in July 2025.

Originally scheduled for this year in Morocco, the decision was made at a CAF Executive Committee meeting on Friday, June 21, 2024, to move the tournament to the following year.

The 21-day event will start on July 5 and end on July 26, 2025. This decision comes after a period of uncertainty following the completion of the qualifiers.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe expressed his excitement for the growth of women's football in Africa and hopes for the success of the WAFCON Morocco 2024.

He also promised to continue developing African football to become competitive on a global level.

CAF also extended its gratitude to King Mohamed VI of Morocco and the Moroccan Football Federation for hosting both the AFCON 2025 and WAFCON 2024.

After missing out in 2018, Ghana's Black Queens have secured their spot in the upcoming competition.