CAF reveal prize money for maiden African Football League

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have unveiled the prize money for the highly anticipated inaugural African Football League (AFL), set to feature the continent's top-ranked and most accomplished football clubs.

Kicking off on Friday, October 20, 2023, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, the AFL will showcase an exciting clash between Simba SC (Tanzania) and Al Ahly SC (Egypt) to pave the way for exciting fixtures among Africa's top-performing clubs.

The winner for the inaugural edition will take home a whopping amount of $4 million while the runner-up gets $3 million.

$1.7 million and $1 million will be reserved for semi-finalists and quarter-finalists respectively.

CAF earlier revealed that the competitors for the maiden edition will include Enyimba FC (Nigeria), Wydad AC (Morocco), Mamelodi Sundowns FC (South Africa), TP Mazembe (DR Congo), Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia), and Atlético Petróleos de Luanda (Angola).

The championship will follow a knockout format played across two legs. The victorious teams from the initial stage will progress to the semifinals, scheduled for October 29 to November 1. The finals will also be held on a home-and-away basis, taking place on November 5 and 11.

As outlined by CAF, the AFL serves as a precursor to a more extensive competition set to launch in the 2024–2025 football season. This expanded tournament will feature the top 24 football teams on the African continent.