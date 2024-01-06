CAF reveals final squads for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with new regulations in place

Ahead of the much-anticipated kick-off of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Africa's largest football event set to take place in Ivory Coast, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) unveiled the definitive squad lists for the 24 qualified teams on Saturday.

The first match of the tournament is scheduled to take place in Abidjan on January 13, 2023.

In adherence to the recently implemented regulations, each Participating Member Association (PMA) is granted the liberty to submit a final squad comprising a maximum of 27 players. However, only 23 players from this roster can be selected for each match throughout the tournament.

Notably, a player included in the final squad can only be replaced in the event of a severe injury, and this replacement must be executed no later than 24 hours before the team's first match.

Click BELOW for the 2023 AFCON squads.

Angola

Algeria

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Cape Verde

DR Congo

Cote d'Ivoire

Egypt

Eq Guinea

Gambia

Ghana

Guinea Bissau

Guinea

Mali

Morocco

Mauritania

Mozambique

Namibia

Nigeria

Senegal

South Africa

Tanzania

Tunisia

Zambia