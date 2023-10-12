CAF reveals procedure for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations draw

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled the procedure for the draw of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), set to take place on Thursday, 12th October 2023. The draw ceremony will be broadcast live on CAF's YouTube channel and its global TV partners.

The format of the draw is based on the latest FIFA Rankings, with the 24 qualified teams divided into four pots. The tournament will consist of six groups (A, B, C, D, E, and F), with the host country, Ivory Coast, in Group A as position A1. The remaining group leaders will be determined based on their FIFA rankings, making up Level I, while the other 18 teams will be distributed into groups of six in each remaining level: Level II, Level III, and Level IV.

The teams have been allocated to the following pots according to their FIFA ranking:

Pot 4: Containing the 6 teams of level IV Pot 3: Containing the 6 teams of level III Pot 2: Containing the 6 teams of level II Pot 1: Containing the 5 teams of level I and the host country's ball in a distinct color.

The draw procedure will unfold as follows:

Step 1 (Pot 4):

The first ball drawn will go directly to Group A, in position A4.

The second ball drawn will go directly to Group B, in position B4.

The third ball drawn will go directly to Group C, in position C4.

The fourth ball drawn will go directly to Group D, in position D4.

The fifth ball drawn will go directly to Group E, in position E4.

The sixth ball drawn will go directly to Group F, in position F4.

Step 2 (Pot 3):

The first ball drawn will go directly to Group A, in position A3.

The second ball drawn will go directly to Group B, in position B3.

The third ball drawn will go directly to Group C, in position C3.

The fourth ball drawn will go directly to Group D, in position D3.

The fifth ball drawn will go directly to Group E, in position E3.

The sixth ball drawn will go directly to Group F, in position F3.

Step 3 (Pot 2):

The first ball drawn will go directly to Group A, in position A2.

The second ball drawn will go directly to Group B, in position B2.

The third ball drawn will go directly to Group C, in position C2.

The fourth ball drawn will go directly to Group D, in position D2.

The fifth ball drawn will go directly to Group E, in position E2.

The sixth ball drawn will go directly to Group F, in position F2.

Step 4 (Pot 1):

The host team is already in position A1.

The first ball drawn will go directly to Group B, in position B1.

The second ball drawn will go directly to Group C, in position C1.

The third ball drawn will go directly to Group D, in position D1.

The fourth ball drawn will go directly to Group E, in position E1.

The fifth ball drawn will go directly to Group F, in position F1.

This draw will be a significant step in the preparations for the upcoming AFCON tournament, where participating nations will discover their group-stage opponents as they seek African football glory.