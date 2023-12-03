CAF secures historic media rights deal with New World TV, elevating African football visibility globally

The Confederation of African Football(CAF) has recently finalized a groundbreaking Media Rights Agreement with Pan-African broadcaster New World TV.

This agreement covers CAF's Free to Air and Pay-TV English and Local Languages Media Rights for Sub-Saharan territories, spanning from 2023 to 2025.

After a highly competitive tender process involving global broadcasters and agencies, New World TV emerged as the chosen recipient.

Notably, New World TV had previously secured pay-TV rights for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The Media Rights Agreement encompasses various CAF competitions and events, with a highlight being the upcoming TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d'Ivoire 2023.

This collaboration with New World TV is deemed a significant milestone, marking the most substantial investment by a Pan-African broadcaster in CAF's history.

CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe expressed pride in partnering with such an innovative broadcasting company that has adeptly adapted to the evolving demands and viewing patterns of the modern football audience.

Dr. Motsepe emphasized the historic nature of the agreement, citing New World TV's global competitiveness and adaptability.

New World TV, known for its prior acquisition of major sporting rights, aims to make African football more accessible through innovative approaches, including partnerships with mobile operators and television networks.

Nimonka Kolani, Managing Director of New World TV Group, highlighted the broadcaster's commitment to ensuring affordable access to competitions for all Africans. Grateful for CAF's trust, Kolani sees this opportunity as a means to strengthen the bond with the audience during CAF-organized events.

The collaboration with New World TV is anticipated to bring about a significant infusion of funds from CAF into TV production and football development across Africa.

This represents a strategic move to enhance the visibility of African football on the global stage while fostering financial growth and development within the continent.