CAF selects referees for WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations in Ghana

CAF has finalised its selection of seven referees and seven assistant referees for the upcoming WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations in Accra 2024.

Among the chosen officials are two FIFA referees from Ghana, Abdul Lateef Adaari and Emmanuel Dolagbanu.

Adaari, 36, boasts nine years on the FIFA list and is a teacher by profession. He regularly officiates in domestic and international competitions, including CAF and FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Dolagbanu, 34, became a FIFA referee in 2020 and is known for his involvement in the Ghana Premier League, as well as various CAF and FIFA-sanctioned tournaments such as the CAF Champions League, Confederation Cup, and FIFA World Cup qualifiers. He recently served as an Assistant Referee during the African Games in Accra.

The WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations is slated to take place at the University of Ghana Stadium from May 15 to May 29, 2024.

Contending for the title and a spot in the next TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations will be reigning champions Nigeria, host Ghana, alongside Cote D’Ivoire, Benin, Niger, Togo, and Burkina Faso.